Austin Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.36. 763,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,153,244. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

