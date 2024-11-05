Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $674,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $252.84. 723,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,939,332. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $179.11 and a 52-week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

