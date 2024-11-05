Austin Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,658 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $33,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MUB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.01. 728,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

