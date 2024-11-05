Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.98 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. On average, analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ACB traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $5.85. 495,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,531. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.87. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

