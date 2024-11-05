Auour Investments LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Auour Investments LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. Auour Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

