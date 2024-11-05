Auour Investments LLC Has $452,000 Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Auour Investments LLC cut its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000.

IGF stock opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $55.32.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

