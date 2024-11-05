Auour Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Auour Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Auour Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.