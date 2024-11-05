Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVIR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.34. 37,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,449. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62.

In related news, CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 33,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $137,461.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,890,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,854,714.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVIR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $6.88 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

