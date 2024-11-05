Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Air Canada FY2025 Earnings

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS.
Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.55 billion. Air Canada had a return on equity of 603.77% and a net margin of 7.92%.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Air Canada
Air Canada Price Performance
AC stock opened at C$21.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$14.47 and a 12-month high of C$21.97. The company has a market cap of C$7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.41.
Insider Transactions at Air Canada
In other news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle purchased 1,900 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$29,830.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Air Canada
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.