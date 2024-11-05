Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Air Canada FY2025 Earnings

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.55 billion. Air Canada had a return on equity of 603.77% and a net margin of 7.92%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AC. TD Securities lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Air Canada

Air Canada Price Performance

AC stock opened at C$21.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$14.47 and a 12-month high of C$21.97. The company has a market cap of C$7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.41.

Insider Transactions at Air Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle purchased 1,900 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$29,830.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.