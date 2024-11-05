Astrana Health (ASTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Astrana Health to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Astrana Health has set its FY24 guidance at $1.12-1.36 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.120-1.360 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.68 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Astrana Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASTH stock opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Astrana Health has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Astrana Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

