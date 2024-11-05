Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-$0.26 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.250-0.260 EPS.

Astera Labs Trading Up 28.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB traded up $20.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,339,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,971. Astera Labs has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Astera Labs news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,701,698.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 333,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,482,353.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Astera Labs news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $3,476,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,748,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,701,698.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 333,474 shares in the company, valued at $13,482,353.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,970,841 over the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.