Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,069 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $25,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.8% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 3.5% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $78.85.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.55.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

