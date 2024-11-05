Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Equifax worth $28,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 138.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $264.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.99 and its 200 day moving average is $264.49. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.13 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total value of $15,770,648.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $29,532,909.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,118.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,304 shares of company stock valued at $16,889,119. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

