Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $42.38 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $42,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $312.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.94 and its 200 day moving average is $341.23. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.00.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

