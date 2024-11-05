Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $33.47 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of McKesson worth $33,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $669,326,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 857,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,879,000 after purchasing an additional 62,875 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $525.94 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $431.35 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $511.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.86.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

