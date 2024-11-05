Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $29.33 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $29,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,957.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,363 shares of company stock worth $2,991,951. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $385.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

