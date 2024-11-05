Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $26,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $542.08 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $502.06 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $550.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

