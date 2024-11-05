Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 5,308 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $24,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $144.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.00 and a 200 day moving average of $170.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.98 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

