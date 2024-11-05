Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $217.00 to $240.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aspen Technology traded as high as $248.00 and last traded at $244.30, with a volume of 199625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $237.59.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 582,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 62.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 47.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5.9% during the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.94. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,504.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

