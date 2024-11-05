ASB Consultores LLC Sells 1,551 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

ASB Consultores LLC lessened its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Shopify by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 41.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 11.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 3.5% during the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Shopify by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.45. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. Shopify’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shopify from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.03.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

