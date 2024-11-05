ASB Consultores LLC Acquires 5,010 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

ASB Consultores LLC raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 280.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 367,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BAR opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $27.54.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

