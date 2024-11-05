Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) is set to reveal its latest innovation, a cutting-edge wheeled security robot named ROAMEO Generation 4, under its subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD). The upcoming autonomous security robot is positioned to meet the long-overdue demands within the security and facility management sectors for enhanced security solutions, advanced AI integration, and improved operational capabilities.

ROAMEO Generation 4, slated to commence customer demonstrations in March 2025, marks a significant milestone in the development of mobile security and concierge robots. Steve Reinharz, CEO/CTO of AITX and RAD, expressed confidence in the untapped market potential for a robot like ROAMEO, emphasizing the culmination of years of effort, testing, and innovation leading to the imminent unveiling of this advanced robotic solution.

An extensive history of deploying earlier versions of ROAMEO served as a vital learning experience for the company, enabling the refinement of the platform design of ROAMEO Gen 4 to better address the industry’s evolving needs. With a focus on state-of-the-art autonomous navigation and recharging capabilities, the new robot incorporates AITX’s proprietary AIR™ technology for enhanced performance, reliability, and cost efficiency in addressing various security challenges.

ROAMEO Gen 4 boasts a robust physical design tailored for seamless integration into high-stakes security environments. It features advanced safety features such as lidar, radar, visual, and ultra-sonic sensors, bolstered by predictive path navigation capabilities for smoother operation amidst obstacles. The robot’s applications span across industrial facilities, campuses, storage lots, hospitals, and corporate headquarters, emphasizing its versatility in bolstering security measures across different sectors.

The innovative SaaS RMR (Software as a Service, Recurring Monthly Revenue) model associated with ROAMEO is projected to significantly contribute to AITX’s fiscal growth in the coming years. The company’s estimates indicate the substantial revenue potential, with 250 deployed units potentially generating up to $20 million in annual recurring revenue.

As AITX moves forward with the launch of ROAMEO Gen 4, potential clients can expect detailed information on pre-orders and demonstrations in the near future. The company’s commitment to delivering cost-effective, AI-driven security solutions underscores its mission to redefine traditional security services through innovative robotic technologies.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions is at the forefront of leveraging artificial intelligence to offer groundbreaking solutions that empower organizations to enhance operations, reduce costs, and elevate security measures across various industries. To learn more about AITX and its subsidiaries, visit their official websites or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter for the latest updates and insights.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

