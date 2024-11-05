Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

NASDAQ:ARTNA traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.17. 23,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.21.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

