Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%.
Artesian Resources Price Performance
NASDAQ:ARTNA traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.17. 23,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.21.
About Artesian Resources
