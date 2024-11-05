ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and traded as high as $21.17. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 51,245 shares traded.
ArrowMark Financial Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39.
ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Company Profile
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ArrowMark Financial
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.