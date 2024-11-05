ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and traded as high as $21.17. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 51,245 shares traded.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in ArrowMark Financial by 1,969.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

