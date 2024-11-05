Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.01 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Armada Hoffler Properties updated its FY24 guidance to $1.25-1.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.270 EPS.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.88 million, a P/E ratio of -272.68 and a beta of 1.03. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is -2,049.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AHH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Insider Activity at Armada Hoffler Properties

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,566.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,566.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. Hoffler purchased 95,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 266,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,793.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

