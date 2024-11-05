Arlo Technologies (ARLO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Arlo Technologies has set its Q3 guidance at $0.08 to $0.14 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.080-0.140 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $127.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ARLO opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.78. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ARLO shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARLO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Ralph E. Faison bought 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $105,131.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 385,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,772.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Ralph E. Faison bought 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $105,131.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 385,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,772.11. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $84,750.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 892,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,584.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.