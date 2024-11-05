Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.58. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 716,800.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

