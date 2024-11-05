Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $176.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARES. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.18.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ARES

Ares Management Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ARES opened at $159.68 on Monday. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $171.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.13 and a 200-day moving average of $145.76. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 73.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 10,154 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $1,466,846.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,665,245.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 10,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $1,466,846.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,665,245.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $6,719,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,102,893.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,640 shares of company stock valued at $91,378,848 over the last 90 days. 41.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 199.7% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,434 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ares Management by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,933 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,884,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 722.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,738,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.