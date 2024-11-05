Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ares Management from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.18.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $159.68 on Monday. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $171.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $8,092,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,702 shares in the company, valued at $64,276,239.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $3,950,570.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,466,929.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $8,092,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,276,239.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 622,640 shares of company stock worth $91,378,848. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Ares Management by 717.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

