Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARCC. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $20.88. 2,953,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,387. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.