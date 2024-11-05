Ardor (ARDR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.03 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $78.43 million and $7.03 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00034573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

