Ardent Health Partners (ARDT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Ardent Health Partners has set its FY24 guidance at $1.23-1.37 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.230-1.370 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, analysts expect Ardent Health Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ARDT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59. Ardent Health Partners has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $20.72.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.91.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

