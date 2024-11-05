Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) disclosed on November 1, 2024, that they had officially filed an amendment to their First Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation with the Delaware Secretary of State. This amendment was devised to implement a reverse split of the company’s currently issued and outstanding common stock on a one-for-twenty (1:20) basis. The full details of this amendment can be found in Exhibit 3.1 of their Current Report.

Moreover, the company also released a press statement on November 1, documenting the reverse split. This press release is available as Exhibit 99.1 in the aforementioned Current Report for public review.

On October 28, 2024, Aqua Metals conducted a Special Meeting of Stockholders with the primary agenda being the approval and adoption of the Amendment to the company’s Certificate of Incorporation for the proposed reverse split of their common stock. The exact ratio for the stock split was to be determined by the Board of Directors of the company within a range of one-for-two (1:2) to one-for-twenty (1:20).

The stockholders endorsed the Amendment, with the following votes (calculated on a pre-split basis):

– For: 69,915,485

– Against: 6,406,695

– Abstain: 297,739

Notably, there were no broker non-votes recorded during this decision-making process.

This regulatory filing was in compliance with the obligations set forth by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Judd Merrill, the Chief Financial Officer, signed the report on behalf of Aqua Metals at the end of the document on November 1, 2024.

This article is a condensed interpretation of the official filing based on the Form 8-K submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission by Aqua Metals, Inc.

