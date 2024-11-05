Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. Andersons’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of ANDE stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 148,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,261. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Andersons has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

See Also

