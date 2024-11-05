Analyzing Peak Bio (PKBO) and The Competition

Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Free Report) is one of 295 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Peak Bio to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peak Bio and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Bio $370,000.00 -$12.83 million -0.33 Peak Bio Competitors $545.94 million -$37.35 million -21,558.70

Peak Bio’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Peak Bio. Peak Bio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

50.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Peak Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Peak Bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Bio N/A N/A -253.92% Peak Bio Competitors -4,956.17% -159.22% -42.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Peak Bio and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Peak Bio Competitors 1696 4985 12973 252 2.59

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 61.37%. Given Peak Bio’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peak Bio has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Peak Bio has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peak Bio’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Peak Bio beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Peak Bio Company Profile

Peak Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome. It also develops Trop2 PH1, an antibody-drug-conjugate for solid tumors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

