Analyzing Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) & ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) and ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Acerinox and ANA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerinox 0.79% 8.11% 3.28% ANA 6.75% 13.85% 4.07%

Volatility and Risk

Acerinox has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANA has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerinox 0 0 0 0 N/A ANA 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Acerinox and ANA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Dividends

Acerinox pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. ANA pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Acerinox pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ANA pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acerinox and ANA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerinox $7.15 billion 0.32 $246.90 million $0.08 57.76 ANA $14.24 billion N/A $1.08 billion $0.36 10.72

ANA has higher revenue and earnings than Acerinox. ANA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acerinox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ANA beats Acerinox on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerinox

(Get Free Report)

Acerinox, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates. It provides long products, which include wire and hexagonal wire rods, peeled bars, hot and cold reinforcement bars, black bars, profiles, angles, and steel profiles, as well as stainless steel, color coated, and reinforcement wires. In additions, it offers stainless steel products, such as austenitic, ferritic, duplex, and martensitic. Acerinox, S.A. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About ANA

(Get Free Report)

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc. on domestic and international routes. The Aviation-Related Business segment provides services incidental to air transportation, such as airport handling and maintenance. The Travel Business develops and sells travel products, as well as plans and sells package travel products. The Trading Business imports and exports aviation-related materials, as well as sells through stores and mail-order channels. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Minato, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.