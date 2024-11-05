Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Synchrony Financial (SYF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF):

10/30/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Synchrony Financial was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/17/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/7/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2024 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.98%. Synchrony Financial’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.05%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

