Analysts Set Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target at $380.00

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $380.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Baird R W cut shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Medpace alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medpace

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Medpace Trading Down 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Medpace by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Medpace by 488.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,466 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 32.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP opened at $317.96 on Tuesday. Medpace has a 12 month low of $268.16 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.24 and a 200 day moving average of $378.21.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.