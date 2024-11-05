Analysts Set Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target at $380.00

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $380.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Baird R W cut shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medpace
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Medpace Trading Down 0.5 %
MEDP opened at $317.96 on Tuesday. Medpace has a 12 month low of $268.16 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.24 and a 200 day moving average of $378.21.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medpace
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.