Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:NXR Q3 Earnings

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Monday, November 4th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$43.91 million during the quarter.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.