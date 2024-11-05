Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Raised by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,365.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,495 shares of company stock worth $22,991,258. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI stock opened at $224.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.59 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.83.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 110.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

