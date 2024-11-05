Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Amgen by 7.2% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $3,354,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 82,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,736,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.3% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 45,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $316.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.52 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.29.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

