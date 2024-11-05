Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,552 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $127.58. 57,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $101.53 and a 52-week high of $131.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.71 and a 200-day moving average of $122.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

