Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,352 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $114.92. 47,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,497. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.37.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

