Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $590.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,857. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.51. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $425.99 and a 1-year high of $612.05.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

