Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 150,211 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,211 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.30% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $13,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.41. 7,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,049. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

