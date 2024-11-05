Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,633 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $436,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $253.39. 448,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,937,380. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $179.11 and a 12 month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

