Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 130,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after buying an additional 27,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.56. The stock had a trading volume of 101,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,145. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $150.95 and a 12-month high of $207.24. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.