Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 38,851 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 448.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,851 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Capital Corp CO grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.98. 2,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,556. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.95.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

