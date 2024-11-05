Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $42.86 Million Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,853 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates makes up approximately 1.8% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 7.30% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $42,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDRR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 194,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter valued at $3,042,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $585.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $53.14.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.