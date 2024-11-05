Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $26.77 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,829 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $575.61. 157,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,072,005. The company has a market cap of $496.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $571.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $435.37 and a 12-month high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

